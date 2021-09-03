New post office to open on Colley Ave. in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — The U.S. Postal Service is set to open a new post office in the Kensington neighborhood of Norfolk.

Postal officials say the new location will open Tuesday, September 6 at 2301 Colley Avenue. They will provide full retail services, including parcel pickup and PO Box services. 

The location will be open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. for retail services. PO Boxes will be accessible Monday through Friday at 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

