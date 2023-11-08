NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A new change is coming to honor military veterans in the Norfolk Sheriff’s Office.

Sheriff Baron approved new branch pins for the office’s veterans to display on their uniforms. Before, employees wore an American flag to honor their service. The new pins have different colors for each branch and are now distinctly labeled. The branch pins are worn under their NSO badge.

“With so many active duty and retired military in our area we hope these pins show a common bond between our employees and the citizens of our community,” the release states. “Thank you to all of those who have served our country.”