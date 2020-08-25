New ODU survey reveals trust in local police varies depending on race

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) – Old Dominion University recently released a study that shows most of Hampton Roads trusts our local police officers, but the data paints a much different picture when broken down by race.

The Social Science Research Center (SSRC) at Old Dominion University recently completed data collection for the 11th-annual Life in Hampton Roads (LIHR) survey.

In one collection, they looked at the perception and experience with police, as well as the recent protests and police response.

The George Floyd killing in Minneapolis, Minnesota, and the protests that followed have left an incredible impact on our nation, and through this yearly survey, it seems it’s left a big impact on our local communities.

“It seems like it is always in that two-thirds to a quarter at least for a region as a whole,” said Tancy Vandecar-Burton, the associate director of the Social Science Research Center.

Vandecar-Burton said this year, like many years in the past, Hampton Roads, for the most part, trusts local police and how they operate.

But unlike other years, this year they broke down this perception by race.

“When we look at police satisfaction, nearly half of white respondents reported that they were very satisfied with police compared to only about 14 percent of our Black or African American respondents, so that is a very big difference there,” she said.

Close to half of Black respondents — 46.5 percent — reported that they were somewhat or very dissatisfied with local police.

Trust for police had a similar breakdown.

“When we look at trust, over half of white respondents report that they trust the police a great deal, compared to just over 10 percent of our Black or African-American respondents,” she said.

Only 4.4 percent of white respondents reported trusting police “not at all” compared to 16.9 percent of Black respondents and 12.9 percent of other racial groups.

They issued these surveys between June 26 and July 13 — right in the midst of the George Floyd protests across the country.

Do those those events may have played a part in this discrepancy?

“I think it certainly could have, yes, given the national attention it received and of course the local response here with the many protests around the region,” she said.

So, they asked questions about how people felt about the local protests.

“We saw that more than three-quarters of people did say that they were supportive of the protests. Interestingly also three-quarters also said they thought the police were doing a good job in handling those protests,” she said

Vandecar-Burton said they also took into account people’s personal experiences with police. One-third of black respondents said they had a negative experience, while only 12 percent of white respondents reported a negative experience.

There are two other surveys yet to be released by ODU. You can expect to see one about health and COVID-19 and the economy in the next couple of weeks.

To read the full study click here.

