New ODU study details flooding concerns in Hampton Roads

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – We’ve all heard of increasing issues with flooding across the area.

A new survey on quality of life in the Hampton Roads region shows many people are worried about the rising threat of flooding — and what they have to pay for flood insurance.

This quality of life survey, conducted by Old Dominion University, tackles everything from schools, to health, to crime, and, yes, flooding.

This year, the results even shocked the researchers.

According to the survey, many things have changed in the last 10 years, while some have stayed the same.

For instance, the latest report showed some changes when it comes to the perception of flooding in the Seven Cities area.

“We found about one in four people said that recurrent flooding was a problem in their neighborhood,” Director of the ODU Social Science Research Center Tancy Vandecar-Burdin said.

This is down from last year, but is still in the same range.

Respondents were asked whether or not recurrent flooding is a problem in their neighborhood. One in four respondents said recurrent flooding is a problem in their neighborhood, or 24.9 percent of respondents. That percentage is a decrease from 2018, which was 33.4 percent.

It’s the details here that make the difference.

“About 17 percent indicate that they live in a high-risk flood zone, and about 30 percent of everyone that we talked to had flood insurance,” she said.

Vandecar-Burdin said flooding’s impact on quality of life surprised her.

“What was interesting is when you look at the quality of life ratings for those who live where flooding is a problem, to those who say flooding is not a problem or who live in a flood zone or who don’t live in a flood zone, those ratings of quality of life can vary by almost 15 percent,” she said.

The survey also asked who has flood insurance. Only about 30 percent said they do.

“Personally, I thought it was kind of low, but when you look at [it] nationally, only about 15 percent of people nationally have flood insurance,” she said.

In the last year, Hampton roads has seen a lot of flooding issues arise, especially during the hurricane season.

Still, Vandecar-Burdin says people have reasons for not buying flood insurance.

“For those who decided not to purchase flood insurance, the most common response was ‘Well I’m not required to’ or ‘I’m not in flood zone.’ One in five also said that they don’t think their property is at risk,” she said.

There were significant differences between the cities in regards to the prevalence of recurrent flooding in neighborhoods.

At the highest end, 39.3 percent of Portsmouth residents and 36.9 percent of Norfolk residents said that recurrent flooding is a problem in their neighborhood. At the other end of the spectrum, only 14.1 percent of Newport News residents and 12.0 percent of Suffolk residents said that recurrent flooding is a problem in their neighborhood.

