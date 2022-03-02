New NPS budget proposes raises, series of employee bonuses

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Norfolk Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Sharon Byrdsong presented the district’s projected 2023 operating budget Wednesday.

The $376.7 million proposed budget is geared toward attracting and retaining employees.

Byrdsong wants to increase the starting salary for new teachers from $47,200 to $49,500, offer five possible signing bonuses for new teachers and an employee recruitment bonus.

She also wants to increase the starting pay for bus drivers from $15.30 an hour to $17.80 along with offering incentive pay.

