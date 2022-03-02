New NPS budget proposes raises, series of employee bonuses

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Norfolk Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Sharon Byrdsong presented the district’s projected 2023 operating budget Wednesday.
The $376.7 million proposed budget is geared toward attracting and retaining employees.
Byrdsong wants to increase the starting salary for new teachers from $47,200 to $49,500, offer five possible signing bonuses for new teachers and an employee recruitment bonus.
She also wants to increase the starting pay for bus drivers from $15.30 an hour to $17.80 along with offering incentive pay.
You can read more about the proposed budget here.
Download the WAVY News App to keep up with the latest news, weather and sports from WAVY-TV 10. Available in both the Apple and Google Play stores.