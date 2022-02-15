New NICU at Sentara Norfolk General Hospital offering private rooms and more beds

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — There’s a new, larger neonatal intensive care unit at Sentara Norfolk General Hospital offering private rooms, a quieter environment, and new technologies.



The NICU now has 57 beds instead of 47 and is located in the hospital’s Kaufman wing on a converted medical/surgical floor.



The new facility will offer:

Private and semi-private rooms, each with an outside window and natural light to help with the development of circadian rhythms

Sleep sofas for parents who want to stay with their newborns around the clock

Quieter environment with fewer sounds of alarms and other babies crying

The new facility will also feature an on-site workspace for four milk techs who mix and prepare mothers’ milk and donated milk for newborns.

SNGH NICU, Feb. 15, 2022 (Courtesy – Sentara Healthcare)

