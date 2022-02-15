New NICU at Sentara Norfolk General Hospital offering private rooms and more beds

Norfolk

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SNGH NICU, Feb. 15, 2022 (Courtesy – Sentara Healthcare)

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — There’s a new, larger neonatal intensive care unit at Sentara Norfolk General Hospital offering private rooms, a quieter environment, and new technologies.

The NICU now has 57 beds instead of 47 and is located in the hospital’s Kaufman wing on a converted medical/surgical floor.

The new facility will offer:

  • Private and semi-private rooms, each with an outside window and natural light to help with the development of circadian rhythms
  • Sleep sofas for parents who want to stay with their newborns around the clock
  • Quieter environment with fewer sounds of alarms and other babies crying

The new facility will also feature an on-site workspace for four milk techs who mix and prepare mothers’ milk and donated milk for newborns.

  • SNGH NICU, Feb. 15, 2022 (Courtesy – Sentara Healthcare)
  • SNGH NICU, Feb. 15, 2022 (Courtesy – Sentara Healthcare)
  • SNGH NICU, Feb. 15, 2022 (Courtesy – Sentara Healthcare)

Download the WAVY News App to keep up with the latest news, weather and sports from WAVY-TV 10. Available in both the Apple and Google Play stores.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

WAVY Twitter Widget

***Don’t Miss Module Removal CSS***

WAVY Facebook

WAVY TV 10