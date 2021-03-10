New ‘Moms Matter’ program at Sentara aims to support new mothers with hypertension

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Sentara Norfolk General Hospital is about to become the first in Virginia to launch the “Moms Matter” program.

The program is a home-based follow-up care for new mothers who leave the hospital on prescribed hypertension medications.

The $65,000 grant from Sentara’s newly expanded Corporate Social Responsibility program will assign nurses to visit new moms during their first year after childbirth.

The expanded Sentara Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) program is a long-term strategy to drive measurable, lasting change that makes communities across Virginia and Eastern North Carolina healthier and stronger.

Every woman in the program will also go home with a personal blood pressure cuff for self-monitoring.

The program is in partnership with the Children’s Health Investment Program (CHIP of South Hampton Roads).

Moms Matter nurses will help women attend follow-up OB visits and assist in connecting them with primary care physicians.



The nurses will look for stressors that complicate life after childbirth, including food insecurity, transportation, and other small children at home or learning virtually during the pandemic.



The nurses will initially make weekly virtual visits to ensure moms are taking their medications correctly and provide additional health education. They will screen for postpartum depression and support breastfeeding and safe sleep practices for newborns.