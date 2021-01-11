New maker studio coming to Norfolk Public Library branch late 2021

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A new maker studio is coming to one of Norfolk Public Library’s branches later this year.

The Mary D. Pretlow Anchor Branch in Ocean View will join the ranks of libraries and cities across the country with the new maker studio.



Norfolk Public Library will install equipment in late 2021. The maker studio will serve as a community do-it-yourself center for people of all ages to create, learn, share, and explore.

The maker studio, named “The Randi Marston Peterson Studio @ Pretlow,” will memorialize Randi Marston Peterson, an avid reader and regular patron of the Van Wyck Branch Library. Peterson died in March of 2020 and included a charitable bequest to the Norfolk Public Library Foundation in her will.



The 2,000-foot studio will house cutting-edge technologies, including a recording booth, photography equipment, computer systems, sewing machines, collaboration spaces, and other programming equipment.