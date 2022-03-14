New Jersey man sentenced to 5 years for making counterfeit $100 bills

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A man from New Jersey has been sentenced to 5 years behind bars making counterfeit money.

According to court documents, 38-year-old Hollis Forteau was the leader of a counterfeiting conspiracy.

Investigators say the group profited by using $100 counterfeit bills to purchase items at a retail store, and then returning those items at another branch of the same store in exchange for real money.

Forteau made the counterfeit notes by printing images of $100 bills onto bleached $1 bills. He then distributed fake $100 bills to the rest of the group in exchange for a substantial cut of their proceeds.

A counterfeit tracking app from the United States Secret Service says over $235,000 in $100 counterfeit bills with similar characteristics have been used across the country since 2019.

