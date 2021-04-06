New Jersey man caught with handgun at Norfolk International Airport

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A man from New Jersey is facing possible charges and a fine after being caught with a handgun at Norfolk International Airport.

According to TSA officials at the airport, an officer detected the gun in the checkpoint X-ray machine on Monday. The .40 caliber handgun was not loaded.

Officials say the Norfolk Airport Authority Police responded to the incident and confiscated the handgun from the Camden, New Jersey resident. The man was cited on weapons charges and the case was forwarded to the Norfolk Commonwealth’s Attorney for possible criminal prosecution.

The man also faces a “stiff federal financial civil penalty.” A typical first offense for carrying a loaded handgun into a checkpoint is $4,100 and can go as high as $13,669 depending on any mitigating circumstances. This applies to travelers with or without concealed gun carry permits because even though an individual may have a concealed carry permit, it does not allow for a firearm to be carried onto an airplane. In this case, the handgun was not loaded.

This is the fifth gun caught at the ORF checkpoint so far this year.

Passengers are permitted to travel with firearms in checked baggage if they are properly packaged and declared at their airline ticket counter to be transported in the belly of the plane. Guns are absolutely not permitted to be carried onto planes.



Checked firearms must be unloaded, packed in a hard-sided case, locked, and packed separately from ammunition. TSA has details on how to properly travel with a firearm and ammunition posted on its website.