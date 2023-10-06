NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — The Norfolk Airport Authority is continuing to move forward with plans for the largest expansion project since the current terminal was built in the 1970s.

Last week, airport staff revealed to the board of commissioners their latest designs for the new terminal building entrance that, besides freshening up the travel hubs look, will help create a linear ticketing lobby, consolidated checked bag inspection area, new shipping and receiving area and centralized TSA screening area.

Preliminary estimates bill the work at $260 million, with construction not starting until mid 2025.

However, with the airport on track to break all-time passenger records again this year, Steve Sterling, Executive Vice President of the airport, said they want to make sure they get the design “right.”

“A lot of the improvements we are doing are to help promote the airport as a gateway to the region,” Sterling said. “To be able to enhance our customer experience and to be able to accommodate the capacity we are seeing as far as passenger growth.”

Year-to-date, 250,000 more people have flown in and out of Norfolk International than this time last year, according to airport records. July alone saw 466,433 passengers travel through, an all-time high for one month. At the end of August the total passenger count for the year sat just under three million.

Sterling said the designs aren’t yet final and further tweaks could come.

The new terminal will sit just south of a planned airport hotel. Last week a group led by Virginia Beach-based LTD Hospitality was awarded the opportunity to negotiate with the airport for the development.

Also revealed last week was the desire for a new airport administration building, cell phone lot and intersection improvements on property.

Construction will be constant over the next several years as installation of new movable walkways and new airline gates are expected to start next year.

The authority also announced two new nonstop destinations will begin in November. Both Spirit and Breeze airlines will begin to fly to Southwest Florida International Airport and Spirit will also add nonstop trips to Tampa.