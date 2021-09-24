New dates added for Military Circle Mall vaccine, testing clinics; week of Sept. 27

Norfolk
Posted: / Updated:

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Virginia health officials announced new dates for vaccines and COVID-19 tests for the week of Sept. 27 at Military Circle Mall in Norfolk.

The vaccination clinic is available for individuals ages 12 and up however, children ages 12-17 are authorized to only receive the Pfizer vaccine. Individuals under the age of 18 must be accompanied by a parent or guardian in order to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.

Walk-ins will be accepted however, advanced registration is encouraged.

The clinics are scheduled for the following dates and times:

Masks are required for everyone attending the clinic.

The testing clinic is scheduled for

  • Monday, September 27, from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Testing is available for ages 3 and up. Minors must be accompanied by a parent or guardian. Registration is not needed. Only PCR tests will be available.

Coronavirus Coverage on WAVY.com

For more information, contact the Norfolk COVID-19 hotline at (757) 683-2745.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

 

Senatara COVID-19 Infographic (Dec. 2020)

Trending Stories

WAVY Twitter Widget

***Don’t Miss Module Removal CSS***

WAVY Facebook

WAVY TV 10