New dates added for Military Circle Mall vaccine, testing clinics; week of Sept. 27

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Virginia health officials announced new dates for vaccines and COVID-19 tests for the week of Sept. 27 at Military Circle Mall in Norfolk.

The vaccination clinic is available for individuals ages 12 and up however, children ages 12-17 are authorized to only receive the Pfizer vaccine. Individuals under the age of 18 must be accompanied by a parent or guardian in order to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.

Walk-ins will be accepted however, advanced registration is encouraged.

The clinics are scheduled for the following dates and times:

Tuesday, September 28, 2021, from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. REGISTER HERE

Wednesday, September 29, 2021, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. REGISTER HERE

Friday, September 30, 2021, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. REGISTER HERE

Masks are required for everyone attending the clinic.

The testing clinic is scheduled for

Monday, September 27, from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Testing is available for ages 3 and up. Minors must be accompanied by a parent or guardian. Registration is not needed. Only PCR tests will be available.

For more information, contact the Norfolk COVID-19 hotline at (757) 683-2745.