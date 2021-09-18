New dates added for Military Circle Mall vaccine, testing clinics; week of Sept. 19

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia Health officials announced new dates for vaccines and COVID-19 tests at Military Circle Mall in Norfolk. There is no cost to receive the shots or a test.
Officials will be offering free COVID-19 testing at Military Circle Mall from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. on September 26. No pre-registration is required, however, minors must also be accompanied by a parent or guardian.
The two clinics will offer the Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines. Children ages 12 and up are eligible to attend, however, they are only authorized to receive the Pfizer vaccine.
The vaccine clinics are scheduled for the following dates and times:
- September 21 | 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. – REGISTER
- September 22 | 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. – REGISTER
- September 23 | 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. – REGISTER
Walk-ins are accepted, however, advanced registration is encouraged.
Masks are required for everyone attending the clinic.
To find a vaccination site near you, please visit vaccinate.virginia.gov or vaccinefinder.org. You can learn more about the vaccine, its safety and answers to frequently asked questions at VDH’s website and CDC’s website.
For more information, contact the Norfolk COVID-19 hotline at (757) 683-2745.
