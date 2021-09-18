New dates added for Military Circle Mall vaccine, testing clinics; week of Sept. 19

FILE – In this Jan. 9, 2021, file photo, vials of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine are placed next to a loaded syringe in Throop, Pa. (Christopher Dolan/The Times-Tribune via AP, File)

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia Health officials announced new dates for vaccines and COVID-19 tests at Military Circle Mall in Norfolk. There is no cost to receive the shots or a test.

Officials will be offering free COVID-19 testing at Military Circle Mall from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. on September 26. No pre-registration is required, however, minors must also be accompanied by a parent or guardian.

The two clinics will offer the Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines. Children ages 12 and up are eligible to attend, however, they are only authorized to receive the Pfizer vaccine.

The vaccine clinics are scheduled for the following dates and times:

September 21 | 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. – REGISTER

September 22 | 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. – REGISTER

September 23 | 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. – REGISTER

Walk-ins are accepted, however, advanced registration is encouraged.

Masks are required for everyone attending the clinic.

To find a vaccination site near you, please visit vaccinate.virginia.gov or vaccinefinder.org. You can learn more about the vaccine, its safety and answers to frequently asked questions at VDH’s website and CDC’s website.

For more information, contact the Norfolk COVID-19 hotline at (757) 683-2745.