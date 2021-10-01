New dates added for Military Circle Mall vaccine, testing clinics; week of Oct. 3

FILE – In this Jan. 22, 2021, file photo, a certified medical assistant prepares doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine at a vaccination center at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas. With more than 40 million doses of coronavirus vaccines available, U.S. health authorities said they’re confident both seniors and other vulnerable Americans seeking booster shots and parents anticipating approval of initial shots for young children will have easy access. (AP Photo/John Locher, File)

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia Health officials announced new dates for vaccines and COVID-19 tests at Military Circle Mall in Norfolk. There is no cost to receive the shots or a test.

Officials will be offering free COVID-19 testing at Military Circle Mall from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. on October 4. No pre-registration is required, however, minors must also be accompanied by a parent or guardian.

The two clinics will offer the Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines. Children ages 12 and up are eligible to attend, however, they are only authorized to receive the Pfizer vaccine.

The vaccine clinics are scheduled for the following dates and times:

October 5 | 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. – REGISTER

October 7 | 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. – REGISTER

Walk-ins are accepted, however, advanced registration is encouraged.

Booster doses will be provided for those who have previously received a Pfizer vaccine, meet clinical eligibility criteria, and have had at least 6 months elapse since receipt of their 2nd Pfizer dose.

In addition, VDH welcomes those seeking to get a 3rd dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine if immunocompromised, or anyone age 12 and up who is seeking to begin their COVID-19 vaccinations.

Masks are required for everyone attending the clinic.

To find a vaccination site near you, please visit vaccinate.virginia.gov or vaccinefinder.org. You can learn more about the vaccine, its safety and answers to frequently asked questions at VDH’s website and CDC’s website.

For more information, contact the Norfolk COVID-19 hotline at (757) 683-2745.