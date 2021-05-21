New budget airline coming to Norfolk to offer nonstop flights to Charleston, New Orleans and more

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A new budget airline coming to Norfolk International Airport is expected to create more than 100 new jobs, with nonstop flights to Charleston, New Orleans and more.

Breeze Airways, a new U.S.-based airline that focuses on low-cost nonstop services to “underserved and unserved” mid-size cities will invest $5.2 million to create a new operations center in Norfolk, per a release from Gov. Ralph Northam’s office.

“The arrival of Breeze Airways is another sign of the region’s growing position as a commercial flight hub,” Northam said. “… the addition of this new low-cost carrier at Norfolk International Airport will be a catalyst for economic growth, welcoming visitors to our commonwealth with convenient, nonstop service to often overlooked markets.”

Breeze was established by David Neeleman, who also founded Jetblue, and is the second U.S. airline to launch this year, joining Avelo Airlines. It expects to offer flights from Norfolk beginning in late May 2021 to:

Charleston, South Carolina (starting June 10)

Tampa, Florida (June 10)

New Orleans, Louisiana (July 15)

Columbus, Ohio (July 22)

Hartford, Connecticut (July 22)

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania (July 22)

Providence, Rhode Island (July 29)

These flights will not be daily however, though will run up to four days a week at their highest frequency.

Tickets go on sale Friday and start at $39 each way.