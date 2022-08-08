NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — The Virginia Zoo has a new siamang and it needs a name!

According to zoo officials, the infant was born on June 26 to mom, Malana and dad, Bali. The six-week-old is reportedly bonding well with mom and figuring out what its hands and fingers are.

Officials are still waiting to perform a neo-natal exam to let mom and baby continue their natural bonding process. This means the infant will need gender-neutral names

“A siamang birth is an important addition to this critically endangered lesser ape,” says Zoo Executive Director Greg Bockheim, “and watching a baby grow and engage with its family is special for all of us.”

The naming auction begins Monday, August 8, and ends on Friday, August 19 at 5 p.m. The infant name must be provided by Friday, August 26, 2022.

You can place your bid HERE.

Infant siamang, August 8, 2022 (Courtesy – Virginia Zoo)

Infant siamang, August 8, 2022 (Courtesy – Virginia Zoo)

Infant siamang, August 8, 2022 (Courtesy – Virginia Zoo)

Infant siamang, August 8, 2022 (Courtesy – Virginia Zoo)

Infant siamang, August 8, 2022 (Courtesy – Virginia Zoo)

Infant siamang, August 8, 2022 (Courtesy – Virginia Zoo)

Infant siamang, August 8, 2022 (Courtesy – Virginia Zoo)