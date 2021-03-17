New app lets Norfolk families track their students’ buses

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Norfolk Public Schools has launched an app that allowed families to monitor the school bus their child is on, as well as get daily school bus transportation information.

The “Here Comes the Bus” application went live for families to use on Wednesday.

The app includes:

Notifications on any bus number changes

Notifications alerting families when a bus is approaching the bus stop

Customizable features for different devices, depending on how parents are viewing the app or website

The app is available for Apple and Android, and can be put onto smart phones, tablets or personal computers.

To sign up for an account, users will need two bits of information: the Norfolk Public Schools Account Code (29096) and the student’s ID number.

Questions on the “Here Comes the Bus” app should be addressed with Here Comes the Bus at their website or by calling 844-854-9316, Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Central Time.