NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A woman from Nevada was caught with a handgun at Norfolk International Airport Monday.

TSA officials say the .45 caliber gun was unloaded, however, there were seven bullets in a magazine among the woman’s carry-on items alongside the gun.

The woman now faces a stiff fine for bringing a gun to a TSA security checkpoint. The penalty for carrying weapons recently increased to a maximum of $15,000.

This is the fifth firearm detected at Norfolk International Airport so far this year. Just last year, TSA caught 27 firearms at checkpoints at Norfolk, a record in the 20-year history of TSA.

Checked firearms must be unloaded, packed in a hard-sided case, locked, and packed separately from ammunition. TSA has details on how to properly travel with a firearm and ammunition posted on its website.