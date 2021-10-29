Nevada artist to unveil 8 ft. tall sculpture Saturday in Ocean View Beach Park

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — An 8-foot tall sculpture is set to become the newest piece of art in Ocean View Beach Park.

The piece, Chryshellis, was created by Eileen Gay and embodies the meaning and history of the area and highlights the uniqueness and natural beauty of Ocean View.

Mayor Kenny Cooper and Gay are set to unveil the artwork at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, October 30 on Saturday, October 30.

After the ceremony, guests are invited to join Norfolk Arts for coffee and donuts and to stencil a poem onto the sidewalk nearby.

“It’s been wonderful making new friends and working with the folks in Norfolk,” Gay said. “I’m honored that soon one of my mosaic sculptureswill be located in such a beautiful location in Virginia by the ocean.”

Gay, who specializes in telling visual stories through art using brilliant glass tile mosaics, began her public art career in 2002 and has created many public artworks throughout the United States.

The artwork is a partnership between Norfolk Arts and Coastal VA Plein Air, a local non-profit that contributed half of the funding for the project.