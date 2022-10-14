NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – At this year’s NEON Festival, the NEON District and The Governor’s School for the Arts will be unveiling Norfolk’s newest mural, Gourmandizing NEON.

This year, London-based artist Matthew McGuiness and London project producer Addiel Dzinoreva participated in a six-week series of virtual workshops with The Governor’s School for the Arts visual arts students.

The London team along with ten GSA students will be on-site painting the mural until October 21st, when the mural will be shown during the second evening of the NEON Festival on October 21st, 2022 at 5:45 p.m.

The location will be at the Olney Road-facing side of Virginia Furniture at 745 Granby St. in the NEON District.