NEON Festival returns to Norfolk’s NEON District after a year off

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — After a year off, the NEON Festival in Downtown Norfolk’s NEON (New Energy of Norfolk) is back.

The free festival is celebrating its fifth year, held on Oct. 21 and 22, with numerous offerings through art exhibitions, local and national performances and mural tours. The event began in 2015 and has provided a platform for more than 300 artists and performers.

Thursday (Oct. 21) Schedule:

inside and outside Chrysler Museum of Art provided by Poetry Society of Virginia, Virginia Zoo, Todd Rosenlieb Dance, Virginia Ballet Theatre, Lil Truck of Tools and the Human Library from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Mural Tours at 6:30 and 8 p.m. leaving from Chrysler Museum Glass StudioGlass After Dark premieres at the Chrysler Museum Glass Studio with a glass demonstration and music by psych-rock band Berries. Free admission with advance tickets

Friday (Oct. 22) Schedule:

at the Cofer lot with more than 20 local artists’ unique art installations on view for judging by the public, 6-10 p.m. Mural Tours at 6:30 and 8 p.m. leaving from the Plot

A full list of exhibitions, events and entertainment is available HERE.