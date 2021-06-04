Neighbors work together readying kayaks to help clean Elizabeth River in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Neighbors are pitching in to help restore the Elizabeth River in Norfolk — and make it possible for others to enjoy it.

They’re launching a fleet of kayaks this weekend, months after WAVY first reported on the effort.

A couple in the Winona neighborhood bought 6 used kayaks and paddles, and started fixing them up with the idea that neighbors could use them to help the Elizabeth River Project with anything from trash pickup to building oyster reefs or even giving tours

Once neighbors found out about it they pitched in too, building racks for the kayaks. Bass Pro Shop even donated life jackets.

Sharon McQueen started it all last fall.

“It’s really important to us that that water is clean and safe,” McQueen said. “There are still areas of the river that are pretty much devoid of life because of long legacies of pollution … we’re happy to see it coming back to life and becoming more healthy.”

The fleet launches tomorrow at 9 a.m. for a litter pickup. Volunteers will meet at the Highland Park Veterans Kayak Launch, on 44th Street off Colley Avenue.

The Elizabeth River Project will be giving out prizes for most trash collected and most unusual item retrieved