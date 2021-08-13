Neighborhood Expo and U.P.L.I.F.T. Awards return to Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Norfolk’s Neighborhood Expo and second annual U.P.L.I.F.T. Awards are set to return to the mermaid city on September 11 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Lakewood Park.

The events are mean to celebrate Norfolk’s diverse and unique neighborhoods, as well as promote unity and civic engagement. In addition, the event will highlight local civic leagues and other ways for the community members to get involved.

U.P.L.I.F.T. Awards recognize unity, public service, leadership, innovation, friendship and teamwork. The awards are meant to honor those who performed an act of service that benefited their community and the residents of Norfolk during the pandemic.

Nominations will be accepted through 5 p.m. on August 27.

“This is a chance for neighborhoods to showcase what they have been doing, with resources from around the city and the region to give them the tools they need to be successful,” said Ryan “Nikki” Southall, Neighborhood Relations Manager. “The Expo was cancelled last year because of COVID-19. This year we are focused on something to bring communities together and making positive pivots to what we are going to do to move forward, and not look backward to how we were.”

Event organizers say the event will feature food trucks, music, raffles, exhibitors, entertainment and prizes. Guests are encouraged to bring their own chairs and dress for the weather.

The events will happen rain or shine.