Neighbor recounts moments of shock after retired Norfolk sergeant killed in West Ocean View home

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Bill Moore was with the Norfolk Police Department for 32 years, working a high-risk job and serving the community.

On Monday night, Moore, an 83-year-old retired sergeant, was shot and killed in his own home in the 9200 block of Phillip Avenue in Norfolk.

His 63-year-old daughter was shot in the head but was able to run next door to get help.

The pictures of retired Moore show a family man who loved cars.

Flo Nixon lives in the house next door and heard the commotion.

“I was in my room, and I heard two gunshots. My cat went up by the window, and they were coming from that way,” Nixon told us, pointing to the house next door.

Nixon would hear four more shots, and then Moore’s daughter, Connie Hubbard, came to the house.

“She came over and said, ‘My father is laying on the ground and I can’t stay there,’“ she said.

They called 911, but Nixon could not help but see all the blood coming from Hubbard’s head. She had been shot in the head, was able to leave her house, come next door, and was amazingly alive.

“She was very, very scared. We went into my bathroom, and I said stay right there don’t move. Her eye was closed, her head was gashed open, and she had blood coming down here,” she said, pointing downward.

Hubbard apparently only gave a quick description of one of the shooters.

“She did not know why they were coming in there,” Nixon said.

Andra Brown and Xavier E Hudspeth, both 19, were arrested on charges of second-degree murder, malicious wounding, and two counts of use of a firearm.

Nothing as to motive, but neighbors say the front door of the home was often open. The father and daughter were just sitting in the house.

“I have no idea his being a retired officer. I have no idea why it happens because it has never happened. This is a quiet neighborhood. This is the quietest street that you could have,” she said.

Hubbard works with TASTE in Ghent. The TASTE family is grieving the loss and what happened to their coworker. Hubbard’s daughter and grandfather also work at TASTE.

Family friends have started a GoFundMe to benefit the woman who was injured in the shooting. Click here to learn more or donate.

“It is a shame. It is reality. You have no idea what you’re into. Today’s world is different than when I grew up,” Nixon said.