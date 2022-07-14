NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — The Norfolk SPCA is pleading for help after multiple neglected huskies in need of emergency care were dropped off at the shelter without warning last Saturday.

The SPCA says it needs to raise about $25,000 for emergency medical care, socialization and adoption placements.

“These dogs have been neglected, both physically and mentally, and will require thousands in medical care,” the SPCA wrote on Facebook.

One of the neglected huskies dropped off at the Norfolk SPCA (Courtesy of the Norfolk SPCA)

One of the neglected huskies dropped off at the Norfolk SPCA (Courtesy of the Norfolk SPCA)

One of the neglected huskies dropped off at the Norfolk SPCA (Courtesy of the Norfolk SPCA)

One of the neglected huskies dropped off at the Norfolk SPCA (Courtesy of the Norfolk SPCA)

One of the neglected huskies dropped off at the Norfolk SPCA (Courtesy of the Norfolk SPCA)

One of the neglected huskies dropped off at the Norfolk SPCA (Courtesy of the Norfolk SPCA)

If you’d like to help donate, you can do so at this link from the SPCA.

WAVY’s Lauryn Moss will have more on this story coming up.