NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Losing a child is devastating, and one Norfolk family is reliving their grief all over again after a piece of their daughter was taken from them.

Akeia Boyd lost her 12-year-old daughter five months ago. Eva was born with a severe form of epilepsy called Dravet syndrome and died from complications.

The Boyds put Eva’s ashes into an urn necklace, which was later stolen from the family’s locked car at the BP gas station on Chesapeake Boulevard and Sewells Point Road.

In every corner of Akeia Boyd’s home, there are photos of her little girl she called “Eva the Diva.”

“Eva didn’t speak. She was nonverbal so her eyes tell a lot of her personality. The diva that she was. The happy, the cool girl, the little bookworm, the distracted one that doesn’t care but all attention is on her. They speak volumes,” Boyd told 10 On Your Side as she pointed to various pictures printed on a blanket.

Eva died on New Year’s Eve.

“She was 12. She would have been 13 a month later — well, 27 days later,” Boyd explained.

The Boyd family purchased a special urn necklace for their oldest daughter so Eva the Diva would always be with her — until last Friday.

“I went to the gas station to get gas, got out, pumped my gas. I got distracted for less than a minute, got back in my car and it was in the midst of picking my daughter up and I realized my purse was gone,” Boyd recalled.

Boyd’s bag was lifted from her car through an open passenger side window. In her bag was the necklace. Boyd told 10 On Your Side as soon as she realized what happened, she and her oldest daughter were devastated.

“I felt like a piece was missing now,” Boyd said.

She filed a police report and asked the gas station owner to see the surveillance video which they wouldn’t show without a police officer present. Now she’s asking for the public’s help.

“Please just give it back. It’s OK to give it back, no questions asked. They can put it in my mailbox. They can drop it on my doorstep. They can put it in an envelope and mail it to my house,” Boyd stated.

To the thief who stole her purse with Eva’s ashes, Boyd pointed to the picture pinned on her shirt.

“That’s who’s in that urn and just as bright as her smile is, is how much that [urn] means,” Boyd said. “What if it was you? What would you want somebody to do? If it was your sister or your mom or your daughter?”

If you happen to come across a silver heart necklace with angel wings and a light green charm, you can call Norfolk police or connect with Boyd through social media.

“Always in my mind, forever in my heart” is etched onto the necklace.