NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Nearly 1,000 Dominion customers are without power on Thursday morning in Norfolk.

About 700 are in the Riverpoint area off Granby Street and about 150 don’t have power off E. Little Creek Road in the Oakmont area. The Oakmont outage is due to a tree on the line, but the cause of the other outage is still under investigation.

The first outage should be fixed between 8 a.m. and 1 p.m. and the second should be between 7 a.m. and noon, Dominion says.

To view the outage map, click here.