Nearly 1,500 participants run at Big Blue 5K at ODU

NORFOLK, Va, (WAVY) — Nearly 1,500 local runners and walkers crossed the finish line of the MSP Design Group Big Blue 5K at Old Dominion University Saturday.

The 8th annual race attracted participants of all ages from all seven local cities, the entire state of Virginia, and 21 other states.

Wesley Bond of Virginia Beach won the MSP Design Group Big Blue 5K with a finish time of 15:57. The winner of the 5K on the women’s side was Jo Reihner also of Virginia Beach. She broke the tape in 17:43.

After crossing the finish line, participants headed to the Atlantic Bay Mortgage Group Post-Race Tailgate Party to enjoy some beer, fresh bagels and live music.