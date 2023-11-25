NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Neighbors building Neighborhoods (NBN) Academy is a multi-level educational program that seeks to enhance the ability of Norfolk’s citizens to become engaged, responsible neighbors and community leaders.

The next NBN session aims to help civic organizations maximize their impact through fundraising, financial management and coalition building.

The free session features retired bank executive, Joe Brooks. It will be held at the Mary Pretlow Anchor Branch Library on Thursday, Dec. 7 from 6 p.m. to 7:45 p.m.

To register for the event click here.