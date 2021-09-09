Navy sailors to assist Boys and Girls Club of Southeast Virginia for 9/11 remembrance activities

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — U.S. Navy sailors assigned to Navy Region Mid-Atlantic will volunteer with the Boys and Girls Club of Southeast Virginia on Saturday in observation of the 20-year anniversary of the Sept. 11, 2001 terrorist attacks.

Sept. 11 National Day of Service and Remembrance pays tribute to those who were killed and injured that day. It also honors those who served and continue to serve in the military.

To recognize the day, the Navy volunteers will help the Boys and Girls Club with a variety of activities including landscaping and painting the club’s parking lot. The club is located in Virginia Beach.

