Navy sailor gives out donated gift cards to frontline workers

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — This time of year, it’s nice to enjoy a hot cup of coffee, and now, a few local healthcare workers are getting a free one thanks to a Navy sailor.

About three years ago, coffee lover Cynthia Cordero, got the idea to give others Starbucks gift cards for a nice holiday surprise.

She spread the word through Facebook Lives.

The first year, 50 cards were donated, but this year — folks donated more than 240 Starbucks gift cards.

In the past, she’s handed them out to the homeless. But this year she decided on frontline workers.

This week, she dropped off the cards at CHKD and Sentara Norfolk General Hospital.

Each one has a special message inside.

“Maybe you don’t feel that gratitude, everyone’s complaining and they just want to leave the house and they don’t realize the sacrifices these people [frontline workers] have to make,” Cordero says.

“Some of the notes say ‘Thank you for your sacrifice,’ and ‘thank you for the countless hours you spend away from your family to make sure my family is good.’ So, just to let them know they are loved.”

Cordero says one day she plans to start her own nonprofit and this is a holiday tradition she thinks will stick around for many years to come.