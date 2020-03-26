Live Now
Navy Reserve sailors arrive onboard USNS Comfort to help with underway preparations

NORFOLK, Va. (Nov. 15, 2019) USNS Comfort (T-AH 20) returns to Naval Station Norfolk after a five month deployment.
(U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Daniel B. Serianni/Released)

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Navy Reserve sailors arrived on board the USNS Comfort to assist with underway preparations for when the ship is ready to voyage to New York in response to coronavirus relief efforts.

More than 120 Navy Reserve sailors and volunteers boarded the hospital ship on Wednesday and although the exact departure date is unknown, once it arrives, the Comfort will serve as a referral hospital for non-coronavirus patients.

The ship will be able to treat all emergency and non-emergency patients, allowing hospitals to focus on those affected by the virus.

“The sheer strength of what the ship can do, from all the cat scans to full operating rooms and how fast it can be there to support different areas is awesome,” said Yeoman 1st Class Chad Williams. “This mission is important because it shows that we are not only doing humanitarian missions outside of the U.S. but that we support missions inside the country as well.”

In addition to the USNS Comfort, about 60 reserve sailors departed on board the USNS Mercy on Wednesday to head to Los Angels in support of the coronavirus relief efforts.

