Navy releases ‘Task Force One Navy’ report with recommendations on how to improve diversity and inclusion

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – The U.S. Navy released a report full of recommendations it hopes to make to improve diversity and inclusion.

Last July, Task Force One Navy was established to improve military readiness by getting rid of discriminatory barriers its sailors face. The decision to create the task force came on the heels of the death of George Floyd.

“I think we are looking for enduring and meaningful change,” said Vice Admiral John Nowell about the creation of Task Force One Navy.

On Wednesday, the report, which is nearly six months in the making was released with nearly 60 recommendations on steps the Navy can take to improve diversity and inclusion among its sailors.

It focused on four different areas of sailor’s time in the Navy-Recruiting, Talent Management and Retention, Professional Development, Innovation and Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM).

“The words don’t matter if we don’t breathe them into life. The words don’t matter without the actions. I think that’s what we’re getting after,” said Force Master Chief Huben Phillips, who is part of the task force.

