Navy Child & Youth programs to hold job fair in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Navy Child & Youth Programs officials are holding a job fair to help fill job availabilities at naval installations in Hampton Roads.

The event will be held at the Sewells Point Child Development Center on May 22, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Officials ask applicants with veterans’ preference (DD214 required) and military spousal employment preference, with their current orders in hand, should arrive between 9 a.m. and 10 a.m. All others are advised to arrive at 10 a.m.

The hiring fair will include on-site qualifications screening, interviews and non-appropriated funds human resources orientation. Tentative hire letters will be issued the same day.

Officials say applicants must be at least 18 and have a minimum of a high school diploma or GED certificate to be considered for full-time and flexible direct-care positions.

Child & Youth Programs include child development centers (6 weeks to 5 years of age), school-aged care (6 to 12 years) and youth centers (13 to 18 years). We are also hiring for our 24/7 care centers, which primarily serve military personnel who work non-traditional hours so they can balance the competing demands of family life and military readiness.

Applicants are asked to bring their resume, photo ID, Social Security card, certifications (CPR, etc.), high school diploma/GED certificate or college transcripts, three references or letters of recommendation (two professional, one personal), shot records, and bank account and routing numbers for direct deposit payments.