Navy Airman pleads guilty in connection to child porn charges

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — An Aviation Ordnanceman Airman assigned to USS Gerald R. Ford has pleaded guilty after being arrested on child porn charges.

Court documents show that Travis Muckelroy, an Aviation Ordnanceman Airman in the Navy, pleaded guilty to coercion and enticement of a minor on February 2. The case was heard in federal court.

Muckelroy’s charges come after authorities traced Snapchat and Dropbox accounts with sexually explicit photos and conversations back to him.

Authorities were first made aware last August that a Snapchat user had uploaded what was believed to be child porn. A preliminary investigation revealed that the user uploaded four photos on or around May 16-17, 2021.

Following a series of summons and subpoenas, officials determined the name, date of birth and contact information of the user associated with the account. Officials say the account belonged to Muckelroy.

One subpoena, in particular, revealed the IP address connected to the account was associated with Penn Hall on Naval Station Norfolk. Court documents describe Penn Hall as “Bachelor’s Enlisted Quarters.”

Investigators also determined a Dropbox account with several videos of suspected child porn was connected to Muckelroy.

In September 2021, a federal search warrant was served to Snapchat to receive the content of Muckelroy’s account. The warrant revealed approximately 62 files of suspected child porn, as well as several conversations with minors.

The sexually-explicit conversations were over a seven-month period.

Court documents show that another federal search warrant was served to Dropbox. That warrant revealed approximately 118 files of suspected child porn in folders labeled things such as “12 and down” and “13+”.

His sentencing is set for June 9, 2022.