Navy Airman facing child porn charges

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — An Aviation Ordnanceman Airman assigned to USS Gerald R. Ford faces multiple child pornography charges after authorities traced Snapchat and Dropbox accounts with sexually explicit photos and conversations back to him.

Court documents show that authorities were first made aware in August that a Snapchat user had uploaded what was believed to be child porn. A preliminary investigation revealed that the user uploaded four photos on or around May 16-17, 2021.

Following a series of summons and subpoenas, officials determined the name, date of birth and contact information of the user associated with the account. Officials say the account belonged to Travis Muckelroy, an Aviation Ordnanceman Airman in the Navy.

One subpoena, in particular, revealed the IP address connected to the account was associated with Penn Hall on Naval Station Norfolk. Court documents describe Penn Hall as “Bachelor’s Enlisted Quarters.”

Military records show that Muckelroy is assigned to the USS Gerald R. Ford.

Investigators also determined a Dropbox account with several videos of suspected child porn was connected to Muckelroy.

Days later, on September 1, a federal search warrant was served to Snapchat to receive the content of Muckelroy’s account. The warrant revealed approximately 62 files of suspected child porn, as well as several conversations with minors.

The sexually-explicit conversations were over a seven-month period.

Court documents show that another federal search warrant was served to Dropbox. That warrant revealed approximately 118 files of suspected child porn in folders labeled things such as “12 and down” and “13+”.

Muckelroy is currently in custody at Western Tidewater Regional Jail.