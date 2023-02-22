NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command Mid-Atlantic (NAVFAC MIDLANT) will host a career fair on February 25.

The career fair will be held at the Chesapeake Conference Center, 700 Conference Drive from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. in an effort to recruit and hire qualified candidates for open positions at NAVFAC MIDLANT.

“We are currently seeking highly motivated and qualified candidates to fill immediate positions at NAVFAC Mid-Atlantic,” said NAVFAC MIDLANT Human Resources Director Jessica Thompson. “We are fortunate to host events such as these because it helps the command reach a wide variety of qualified candidates, and it also allows my team to provide important information about the various benefits available to federal workers.”

Open positions include plumbers, electricians, crane operators, hazardous waste disposers, engineers, architects, and more.

Applicants are to bring multiple copies of their resume to the event, have a valid U.S.-issued driver’s license, social security card, and a copy of their unofficial high school diploma/GED or college transcripts, if applicable.

Candidates may receive up to a $5,000 incentive to join NAVFAC Mid-Atlantic based on experience level and position.

Job applicants must meet the following requirements

Be at least 18 years of age

Have at least 6 months of general work experience

Be a U.S. citizen

Be able to pass pre-employment screening and have no felony convictions

For questions about the Career Fair, email NAVFACML_Jobs@us.navy.mil. For additional information about NAVFAC MIDLANT on social media, follow our activities on Facebook at

www.facebook.com/navfacmidatlantic and on Instagram @navfacmidatlantic.