Naval Support Activity Hampton Roads conducting security drill Tuesday morning

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Naval Support Activity (NSA) Hampton Roads is set to conduct a security drill Tuesday morning.

The security drill is set for 9 a.m. at the Headquarters Annex as part of the Citadel Shield-Solid Curtain 2022 Exercise (CS-SC22), which began Monday and will conclude on Feb. 11.

Navy officials say the exercise is regularly scheduled and not a response to a specific threat.

Measures have been taken to minimize disruptions within local communities and to normal base operations, but there may be times when the exercise causes increased traffic around bases or delays in base access. Area residents may also see or hear security activities associated with the exercise.

CS-SC22 is conducted by Commander, U.S. Fleet Forces Command and Commander, Navy Installations Command on all Navy installations in the continental U.S. The exercise is designed to enhance the readiness of Navy security forces and ensure seamless interoperability among the commands, other services, and agency partners.