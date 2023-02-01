NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — The world’s largest naval base will soon have its first Black female commanding officer.

Captain Janet Days will take command as Naval Station (NAVSTA) Norfolk’s 51st Commanding Officer in a change of command ceremony on Friday. Days will relieve Captain David Dees, who will then assume duties as the Chief of Staff for Commander, Navy Region Mid-Atlantic.

NAVAL Station Norfolk covers over 6,200 acres, with more than 600 facilities and 326 tenant commands. It supports 63 ships, 188 aircraft, and 18 squadrons, employing over 67,000 personnel, including military and civilian personnel.

Days is a native of Chicago and a graduate of Old Dominion University where she received her Bachelor of Science in Business in 1999, summa cum laude. She also holds a Master of Business Administration from the Naval Postgraduate School and is a graduate of the Joint and Combined Warfighting School at Joint Forces Staff College.

Captain Janet Days (Courtesy – Naval Station Norfolk)

Throughout her naval career, Days has served aboard various ships, including USS Simon Lake, USS Mahan, and USS Forrest Sherman. She has deployed twice, once to the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility to conduct theater security cooperation and a second time to the U.S. Southern Command area of responsibility to conduct counter-narcotics operations. Days also served as the Executive Officer and Commanding Officer of USS McFaul.

In addition to her sea assignments, Days has served on the Joint Staff, J7 joint, and coalition warfighting directorate as a military analyst and observer trainer augment to the deployable training team. She deployed to Kabul, Afghanistan as the Joint Staff, J7 liaison officer to the International Security Assistance Force headquarters. Days has also worked as the Director of Maritime Warfare at Surface Warfare Officers School, where she was responsible for the training and development of all surface warfare department heads.

Most recently, Days served as the executive officer of Naval Station Norfolk after a tour as the executive officer of Surface Warfare Schools Command in Newport, Rhode Island.