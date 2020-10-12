Naval Station Norfolk to honor the 17 lost from the USS Cole with Remembrance Ceremony

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — It’s been 20 years since the USS Cole was attacked and 17 were sailors killed, and Monday, a remembrance ceremony will honor them at Naval Station Norfolk.

The event begins at 10:30 a.m. with guest speakers including 17 Gold Star families of sailors killed, the USS Cole heroes who saved the ship, and current USS Cole members will be in attendance.

There will also be a wreath laying, honoree and a commemorative flyover.

It’ll be a smaller crowd than years passed, but tomorrow morning on the anniversary of the USS Cole bombing, surviving family members, heroes, and current Cole members will honor those lost on that fateful day.

We’ve covered it since the day weeks and months since it happened and 10 On Your Side caught up with 22-year-old Cherone Gunn’s mother — 20 years after she learned her son was one of the sailors killed.

“It’s difficult, it never goes away. You’re not supposed to outlive your children.”

Mona Gunn says he was on his first deployment, and the pain hasn’t gotten any easier.

“We don’t want people to forget the sacrifice that we’ve made by having the loss of a child serving our country.”

Although the lives of those lost may never be returned, the families have seen a different kind of justice come in the form of a lawsuit when earlier this year, Sudan agreed to pay a $30 million settlement to the 17 families of the victims.

The agreement was in an effort to get removed from the United States state sponsors of terrorism list.

The ceremony will be available via Livestream here.

Guest speakers also include Adm. Christopher W. Grady, commander, U.S. Fleet Forces Command; Adm. Robert J. Natter, retired, commander, U.S. Atlantic Fleet/ Fleet Forces Command from 2000-2003; and Cmdr. Edward Pledger, current Cole commanding officer; along with as a Roll Call of Heroes.

