Nauticus Voyage to the Deep: A Deep Ocean Exhibition, to make U.S. debut in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A 6,000 square-foot deep-sea educational exhibition is set to make its Norfolk debut on Saturday, September 19.

Officials with Nauticus say the exhibit, called Voyage to the Deep, was created by the Australian Maritime Museum to help visitors learn more about deep-sea life cycles, habitats, and sea animals.

Leaders with Nauticas also say a submarine, complete with a periscope, propellers, a control station, and “Captain Nemo’s marine specimens” will be featured. Outside of the submarine, visitors will find an octopus garden, a kelp forest, a code-cracking station, and a colossal squid floating high overhead.

Tickets are available now, but Nauticus is still using several coronavirus precautions including timed tickets, capacity limited to 50 guests, and masks are required.

“It’s been a tremendously challenging year for families,” said Nauticus’ executive director, Stephen E. Kirkland. “Our goal is to present a very safe, very unique opportunity for local families to play and learn together.”

In addition to the capacity limits and masks, the Voyage to the Deep exhibit will be cleaned during and after each group.

Tickets to Voyage to the Deep are $10.00 per person. Guests who would also like to tour the Battleship Wisconsin can buy combo tickets for $15.95 per person.

Nauticus will host a free virtual activity with the exhibit on Sunday, September 20 for those who cannot make it.

Stay with WAVY.com for more local activity updates.