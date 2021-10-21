Nauticus to host ‘Yuckology’ this Saturday

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Nauticus and Battleship Wisconsin in Norfolk are hosting their “Yuckology” event on Saturday.

The event on Oct. 23 will feature interactive science activities for the entire family.

From 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., guests can get into the Halloween spirit with different activities. This is a costume-friendly event.

Admission is $15.95 for adults and $ 11.50 for children. It includes access to the Nauticus Museum, special programming and the Battleship Wisconsin. Nauticus members are free.

For more information on this event, click here.

