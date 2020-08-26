Nauticus to host ‘Voyage to the Deep: Underwater Adventures’ experience

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Join the Nauticus for a voyage below the ocean’s surface as it hosts the U.S. debut of the maritime-themed experience, “Voyage to the Deep: Underwater Adventures.”

The 6,000 square-foot exhibition will be at the Nauticus beginning September 19 through January 3, 2021. The experience is anchored by a Nautilus submarine, complete with a periscope, propellers, a control station, and underwater specimens. The exhibit also features an octopus garden, a kelp forest, a code-cracking station, and a colossal squid floating high overhead.

“As we looked towards another season of virtual learning and homeschool challenges, we wanted to present a very real, very safe, entirely new adventure for Hampton Roads families,” said Nauticus’ executive director, Stephen E. Kirkland. “After all, who couldn’t use a little escapism these days?”

Produced and developed by the Australian National Maritime Museum, the experience is based on the classic 1870s adventure novel, 20,000 Leagues Under the Sea by French author Jules Verne.

Voyage to the Deep will also present educational and STEM opportunities as it teaches kids and families how to operate simple machines, understand the natural environment (life cycles, habitats, and sea animals), and the importance of maritime resources.

Additionally, Nauticus educators will available at the exhibit to teach guests how to pilot underwater robots in a fun and safe environment.

Details

A maximum of 50 guests will be allowed in the 45-minute adventure at one time. Masks are required and thorough cleanings will occur throughout the day. Timed tickets are $10 per person, or guests may select a combo ticket option to include battleship admission. Nauticus members receive free admission.

Ticket reservations will open online on September 14.

