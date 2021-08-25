Nauticus to host ‘Gear Up 4 School’ event, offer special admission tickets

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Nauticus is set to host a special ‘Gear Up 4 School’ event on Saturday, August 28 to allow students and families to get a head start on science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM).

“We’re excited to offer local students and visitors an interactive event day to spark an interest in learning as they prepare to head back to school,” said Nauticus Education Manager, Rachel Harrington.

The event will run from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and feature $7.57 general admissions tickets. That will include access to the Nauticus museum, STEM to STERN programming, and the Battleship Wisconsin.

Special programming during the event includes:

Chain Fall – Discuss the Simple Machines on the Battleship Wisconsin.

Sinking Sharks – Learn all about how sharks move in the water.

Pollution Solution – Our Youth Action Council will share information about our recent Community Clean-up and guests will create their own Pollution Solution.

Hands-Free Haul – Norfolk has one of the largest ports in the Nation. Test your engineering skills and build a contraption that will move Legos into a container.

Replenishment At Sea (RAS) – Learn how the Battleship Wisconsin resupplied at sea! (pic attached)

For more information and to buy tickets, visit their website.