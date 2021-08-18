Nauticus to host final ‘Summer Nights’ event of the season Thursday

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Nauticus in Norfolk is hosting their final “Summer Nights” event on Thursday.
The event on August 19 will feature live music by Nate Sacks. From 5 p.m. – 8 p.m., guests can enjoy live music and happy hour specials at the Big Wisky Porch with discounted admission to explore Nauticus after-hours.
Admission, $7.57 per visitor, will include access to Nauticus’ newest exhibit, Going Places: The Technology of Transport, in addition to the Living Sea Landing and Chesapeake Bay galleries.
Nauticus members are free. , the Battleship Wisconsin will be closed for this event.
Get the free WAVY News App, available for download in the App Store and Google Play, to stay up to date with all your local news, weather and sports, live newscasts and other live events.