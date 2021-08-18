Nauticus to host final ‘Summer Nights’ event of the season Thursday

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Newport News residents and community members are invited to a showing of "Tom & Jerry" (2021) for the upcoming Family Movie Night.

Grab the whole family and enjoy a movie under the stars for the latest Family Movie Night on Saturday, August 28.

The event, hosted by the Newport News Parks, Recreation & Tourism, will play “Tom & Jerry” (2021 version) on the lawn at the city’s new outdoor event space located at 401 Oriana Road.

It will be the first event the city has hosted at the site since the former K-mart building was demolished in 2020.