Nauticus invites guests for World Maritime Day on Sept. 25

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Guests are invited to celebrate World Maritime Day at Nauticus in Norfolk on September 25.

The event will highlight the maritime industry, its significance to the economy, the shipping industry, and the protection of the marine environment.

Guests can participate in interactive STEM to STERN throughout the day, learn about how ships

get replenished out at sea, modern piracy, and the Hampton Roads shipping industry. Guests can also sign up to participate in the Family Build-A-Boat & Regatta Workshop.



Local maritime professionals will be offering activities throughout the event:

Norfolk Harbor Patrol : Meet our local on-the-water police force and check out their equipment used to keep our local harbors safe.

: Meet our local on-the-water police force and check out their equipment used to keep our local harbors safe. Mid-Atlantic Regional Maintenance Center (MARMC) : Student teams will lead interactive remotely operated underwater robot demonstrations.

: Student teams will lead interactive remotely operated underwater robot demonstrations. Virginia Ship Repair Association (VSRA) : Learn about the different maritime organizations that fix and repair ships in Hampton Roads.

: Learn about the different maritime organizations that fix and repair ships in Hampton Roads. Chesapeake Public Library (CPL): Enjoy story times throughout the day hosted by CPL staff, in addition to maritime-themed craft activities.

Nauticus will be open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Paid admission includes access to the Nauticus

museum, special programming, and the Battleship Wisconsin. Nauticus members are

free.