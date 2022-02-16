Nauticus to celebrate Afrofuturism during Black History Month

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) –Nauticus is celebrating Black History Month by focusing on the cultural ideology Afrofuturism.

Taking place Feb. 25-27, a variety of Afrofuturistic based activities, crafts, and programs will be presented inside Nauticus and on the Battleship Wisconsin. It will allow visitors to reimagine the past and future of Black history through the use of science fiction, technology, and art.

Visitors can also discover Afrofuturistic literature at the Slover Library in Norfolk. They will be able to become a superhero in their own comic book, build a spaceship, watch and experience cool science experiments.

Admission will be reduced during Afrofuturism to $7.57 courtesy of Bank of America.

In addition to ongoing activities, guests can:

Feb. 26 at 12 p.m. : Ph.D. candidate Shelita Hall’ s Sparkly Volcano demonstration.

: Ph.D. candidate s Sparkly Volcano demonstration. Feb. 26 at 2 p.m.: Enjoy a free showing of Black Panther in our Auditorium.

Enjoy a free showing of Black Panther in our Auditorium. Feb. 25-27: Enter in a raffle Local Heroes to win a comic book bundle!

Enter in a raffle to win a comic book bundle! Feb. 27: Compete in STEAM-themed board games.

Compete in STEAM-themed board games. Now-April 2: Explore The Creative Mind, a traveling exhibit that celebrates the contributions of African Americans to medicine, mathematics, engineering, and all branches of science.

For more information, visit www.nauticus.org.