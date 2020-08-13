Nauticus providing free education program to nearly 3,000 NPS students

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Nauticus is providing a free education program to eligible Title 1 schools through Norfolk Public Schools.

The program is called Student Access Program, which was made possible through a grant award from the Tidewater Children’s Foundation.

Teachers and administrators are about to choose to receive virtual education programs, onsite field trips, or have Nauticus educator visit the classroom throughout the 2020-2021 school year.

Nauticus educators are hoping to serve more than 3,000 students based on capacity and programming.

“We’re able to provide virtual education programming this fall, and also support teachers in the classroom when schools reopen. We’re delighted to provide this at absolutely no cost to the school system.” said Nauticus executive director, Stephen E. Kirkland.

Funding is processed on a first-come, first-served basis. The application opens on August 17.

For more information and to apply for funding, click the link here.