Nauticus preparing for ‘busiest cruise season’

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Preparations are currently underway for what local officials say will be one of the busiest cruise seasons including in Norfolk.

The city’s cruise ship program returns this week as the industry as the global industry continues to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic



On Tuesday, Nauticus welcomed its first foreign-flagged cruise vessel since the pandemic began. The Ocean Explorer, a 342-foot vessel can accommodate up to 177 passengers.

On Wednesday, Nauticus will welcome the arrival of its new passenger gangway system as part of it cruise ship program.



The new boarding system will accommodate larger, more modern cruise ships, including the Carnival Magic, scheduled to set sail from Norfolk in 2022.



The gangway was designed by Swedish company, Seawing PBB. The new boarding system will arrive disassembled aboard the vessel M/V Sluisgracht, and be re-assembled at Nauticus over the coming weeks.



“In 2022, we’ll roll out the red carpet for 180,000 passengers, making it one of our very busiest

seasons ever.” said Nauticus’ executive director, Stephen E. Kirkland.



Carnival Cruise Line begins its five-year sailing schedule from Nauticus in 2022 with the 4,000-passenger

Carnival Magic.