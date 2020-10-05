Nauticus offering unlimited free admission to all licensed teachers in Virginia, North Carolina

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Licensed teachers all over Virginia and North Carolina will receive free admission to Nauticus beginning October 1 and continuing indefinitely.
Nauticus Executive Director Stephen E. Kirkland says the move serves as a sincere “thank you” to local teachers who have “adapted, innovated, and persevered throughout the course of a very difficult year.”
“Our entire organizational focus is education,” said Kirkland. “And I can tell you as the parent of a third grader, I have a very personal appreciation for how critical our teachers are, especially right now.”
With free admission, teachers will have the opportunity to enjoy Nauticus’ newest exhibit, Voyage To The Deep, making its United States debut at the museum through January 3.
The STEM-based experience (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math) transports guests into the deep sea, where they can take the helm of a submarine, encounter mythical sea creatures, and pilot their own underwater robot.
The Nauticus admission also includes access to the Battleship Wisconsin, the largest and last battleship built by the U.S. Navy.
